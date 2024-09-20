Supreme Court Directs Telangana CM to Refrain from Prosecutorial Interference in Cash-for-Vote Case
The Supreme Court ordered Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy not to interfere with the prosecution in the 2015 cash-for-vote case, where he is accused. While denying the case transfer from Telangana to Bhopal, the court emphasized the need for mutual respect among constitutional branches and cautioned against unwarranted comments.
The Supreme Court on Friday ordered Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to refrain from interfering with prosecution activities in the 2015 cash-for-vote case, in which he is accused.
A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan rejected the request to transfer the trial from Telangana to Bhopal. The bench stated that the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB)'s director general would not report to the chief minister regarding the case's prosecution.
The court, which previously voiced disapproval over Reddy's remarks about the judicial system, advised all constitutional functionaries to respect each other's duties, cautioning against making unwarranted comments that could cause friction.
