Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam: ED Files Final Prosecution with 81 Accused

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a final prosecution complaint in the Chhattisgarh liquor scam case. A total of 81 individuals are accused, with 59 newly named, including notable figures. The scam allegedly occurred from 2019 to 2022, resulting in a massive loss to the state exchequer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 26-12-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 20:05 IST
Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam: ED Files Final Prosecution with 81 Accused
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken significant strides in addressing the alleged liquor scam in Chhattisgarh. On Friday, it filed a crucial prosecution complaint naming 59 individuals, thereby expanding the list of accused to a total of 81.

This action aligns with directives from the Supreme Court, underscoring the gravity of the case. The detailed complaint reflects extensive investigative efforts, presenting direct bank evidence and communication records as part of the robust 29,800-page documentation.

Highlighting the magnitude of the issue, the alleged scam, which dates from 2019 to 2022, is linked to the governance period of the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government. The probe asserts that proceeds of crime may exceed Rs 3,500 crore, causing significant financial damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Christmas Brawl: One Dead, Another Critically Injured in Nagpur

Tragic Christmas Brawl: One Dead, Another Critically Injured in Nagpur

 India
2
West Bengal's Voter Identity Initiative: A 32 Lakh Challenge

West Bengal's Voter Identity Initiative: A 32 Lakh Challenge

 India
3
Ministry Warns Against Fake Circulars about Company Filings

Ministry Warns Against Fake Circulars about Company Filings

 India
4
Navi Mumbai Sees High Flyers: New Airport's Impressive First Day

Navi Mumbai Sees High Flyers: New Airport's Impressive First Day

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025