Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam: ED Files Final Prosecution with 81 Accused
The Enforcement Directorate has filed a final prosecution complaint in the Chhattisgarh liquor scam case. A total of 81 individuals are accused, with 59 newly named, including notable figures. The scam allegedly occurred from 2019 to 2022, resulting in a massive loss to the state exchequer.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken significant strides in addressing the alleged liquor scam in Chhattisgarh. On Friday, it filed a crucial prosecution complaint naming 59 individuals, thereby expanding the list of accused to a total of 81.
This action aligns with directives from the Supreme Court, underscoring the gravity of the case. The detailed complaint reflects extensive investigative efforts, presenting direct bank evidence and communication records as part of the robust 29,800-page documentation.
Highlighting the magnitude of the issue, the alleged scam, which dates from 2019 to 2022, is linked to the governance period of the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government. The probe asserts that proceeds of crime may exceed Rs 3,500 crore, causing significant financial damage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Skit Sparks Controversy in Delhi: AAP Leaders Accused of Offending Religious Sentiments
Delhi court grants bail to six accused in India Gate protest case
Will not be scared, have faith in Supreme Court: Unnao rape survivor
Delhi court grants bail to six accused in India Gate protest case
Delhi CM Attack: Trial Looms Over Accused as Charges Formally Framed