Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam: ED Files Final Prosecution with 81 Accused

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken significant strides in addressing the alleged liquor scam in Chhattisgarh. On Friday, it filed a crucial prosecution complaint naming 59 individuals, thereby expanding the list of accused to a total of 81.

This action aligns with directives from the Supreme Court, underscoring the gravity of the case. The detailed complaint reflects extensive investigative efforts, presenting direct bank evidence and communication records as part of the robust 29,800-page documentation.

Highlighting the magnitude of the issue, the alleged scam, which dates from 2019 to 2022, is linked to the governance period of the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government. The probe asserts that proceeds of crime may exceed Rs 3,500 crore, causing significant financial damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)