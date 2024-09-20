Left Menu

Former Militant Leader Arrested in Assam Drug Bust

Three suspected drug peddlers, including a former militant leader, were arrested in Assam's Karbi Anglong district. Police recovered heroin from their possession during a search operation near the Assam-Nagaland border. Among the arrested was a former militant 'chief commander' who had surrendered in July 2023.

Three suspected drug peddlers, including a former militant leader, were arrested and heroin was recovered from their possession in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Friday, police said.

A team from Khatkhati Police Station, while conducting search operations at Karagaon Ranabasti near the Assam-Nagaland border, spotted a car around 12.45 pm, bearing an Assam registration number.

“Our team stopped the car coming from the Dimapur side. While searching it, 11.08 gram of heroin hidden in a soap box was recovered,” a police officer said. The trio, including a woman, have been arrested. Among those held is a former ‘chief commander’ of a militant outfit, who had surrendered in July 2023, he said.

The former militant leader had also purportedly launched a news portal, and was trying to smuggle the drugs in the vehicle, which had a ‘Press’ sticker on it, the officer said.

“A case has been registered and investigation is underway,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

