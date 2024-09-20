Escalation on the Border: 150 Rockets Fired from Lebanon
On Friday, Israel's public broadcaster Kan reported that around 150 rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israel. Lebanon's Hezbollah claimed responsibility for seven separate attacks using Katyusha rockets. There are currently no immediate reports of casualties, according to the Israeli ambulance service.
Updated: 20-09-2024 17:38 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 17:38 IST
