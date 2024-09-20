Left Menu

Escalation on the Border: 150 Rockets Fired from Lebanon

On Friday, Israel's public broadcaster Kan reported that around 150 rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israel. Lebanon's Hezbollah claimed responsibility for seven separate attacks using Katyusha rockets. There are currently no immediate reports of casualties, according to the Israeli ambulance service.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, Israel's public broadcaster Kan announced that approximately 150 rockets had been fired from Lebanon across the border into Israeli territory.

According to the Israeli ambulance service, there were no immediate reports of casualties resulting from the attacks.

In a subsequent statement, Lebanon's Hezbollah claimed responsibility for launching seven separate attacks on Israeli targets using Katyusha rockets.

