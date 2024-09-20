Supreme Court Adjourns Maneka Gandhi's Plea Against Ram Bhual Nishad's Election till September 30

The Supreme Court has deferred Maneka Gandhi's plea contesting Samajwadi Party's Ram Bhual Nishad's victory in the Sultanpur Lok Sabha election until September 30.

Gandhi, who lost the 2024 election by 43,174 votes, questioned the 45-day limitation period for filing election petitions. Represented by senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, Gandhi seeks to have this timeframe reassessed to allow her petition, which she claims was delayed due to incomplete disclosure of Nishad's criminal history. The Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan has given Luthra time to present detailed submissions on the matter.

The court emphasized the legislative intent behind the 45-day limit, stressing its aim to ensure electoral certainty. Several judgments have clarified that this limitation period is non-negotiable under the Representation of the People Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)