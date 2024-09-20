Left Menu

Supreme Court Adjourns Maneka Gandhi's Plea Against Ram Bhual Nishad's Election till September 30

The Supreme Court has postponed Maneka Gandhi's challenge against Ram Bhual Nishad's election from the Sultanpur Lok Sabha seat. Gandhi lost the 2024 election by 43,174 votes and has raised issues about the 45-day limitation for filing an election petition. The Court's decision is pending until September 30.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 18:09 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 18:09 IST
Supreme Court Adjourns Maneka Gandhi's Plea Against Ram Bhual Nishad's Election till September 30
plea
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has deferred Maneka Gandhi's plea contesting Samajwadi Party's Ram Bhual Nishad's victory in the Sultanpur Lok Sabha election until September 30.

Gandhi, who lost the 2024 election by 43,174 votes, questioned the 45-day limitation period for filing election petitions. Represented by senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, Gandhi seeks to have this timeframe reassessed to allow her petition, which she claims was delayed due to incomplete disclosure of Nishad's criminal history. The Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan has given Luthra time to present detailed submissions on the matter.

The court emphasized the legislative intent behind the 45-day limit, stressing its aim to ensure electoral certainty. Several judgments have clarified that this limitation period is non-negotiable under the Representation of the People Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024