Supreme Court Orders Probe into Civil Services Aspirants' Flooding Deaths
The Supreme Court directed a Union government-appointed committee to submit an interim report within four weeks on measures to prevent incidents similar to the deaths of three civil services aspirants due to flooding at a coaching center. The court aims to create uniform initiatives across the NCR and potential pan-India regulations.
The Supreme Court on Friday mandated an interim report from a Union government-appointed committee investigating the deaths of three civil services aspirants due to flooding at a coaching center. The report is expected within four weeks, detailing preventive measures.
On July 27, three aspirants drowned in the basement library of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi, following heavy rain.
Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan instructed the Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi governments to inform the court of any policy, legislative, or administrative changes made to avert such incidents and underscored the urgency of uniform initiatives across the NCR.
