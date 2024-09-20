Israeli Military Targets Hezbollah in Beirut: Escalation Amid Gaza Conflict

The Israeli military has launched a targeted strike in Beirut, hitting areas near key Hezbollah facilities in the southern suburbs, according to security sources in Lebanon. This marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict.

Residents reported hearing blasts in Beirut's Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs, with smoke visibly rising from the affected area. Hezbollah's al-Manar TV described the incident as an act of aggression. Reuters witnesses also noted jet noise over the city coinciding with the attack.

The conflict, which has been exacerbated by the Gaza war, has intensified this week. Notably, Hezbollah experienced an unprecedented attack where communication devices used by its members exploded, resulting in 37 fatalities and thousands of injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)