Left Menu

State Action in Bihar After 34 SC/ST Homes Torched: SHO Faces Disciplinary Measures

In Bihar's Nawada district, 34 homes, predominantly belonging to SC/ST communities, were torched, leading the state government to take disciplinary action against the local police SHO for 'intelligence gathering' failures. The incident, possibly sparked by a land dispute, has resulted in 15 arrests, with the investigation ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 20-09-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 19:14 IST
State Action in Bihar After 34 SC/ST Homes Torched: SHO Faces Disciplinary Measures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a fierce reaction to the recent arson in Nawada district, where 34 homes primarily belonging to SC/ST communities were set ablaze, the Bihar state government has moved decisively against local law enforcement. The SHO of the Muffasil Police Station faces disciplinary action for failing in 'intelligence gathering', officials stated.

The officer was dispatched to police lines and now confronts further disciplinary proceedings. The violence erupted in the Manjhi Tola area on Wednesday evening, with police arresting 15 individuals, including the main accused, Nandu Paswan.

With a total of 28 people implicated, an FIR has been lodged. The local SP confirmed that the situation is now under control and a manhunt is underway to capture the remaining suspects. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has directed the ADG (Law and Order) to oversee the investigation on-site, emphasizing swift apprehension of all involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024