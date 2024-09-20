State Action in Bihar After 34 SC/ST Homes Torched: SHO Faces Disciplinary Measures
In Bihar's Nawada district, 34 homes, predominantly belonging to SC/ST communities, were torched, leading the state government to take disciplinary action against the local police SHO for 'intelligence gathering' failures. The incident, possibly sparked by a land dispute, has resulted in 15 arrests, with the investigation ongoing.
- Country:
- India
In a fierce reaction to the recent arson in Nawada district, where 34 homes primarily belonging to SC/ST communities were set ablaze, the Bihar state government has moved decisively against local law enforcement. The SHO of the Muffasil Police Station faces disciplinary action for failing in 'intelligence gathering', officials stated.
The officer was dispatched to police lines and now confronts further disciplinary proceedings. The violence erupted in the Manjhi Tola area on Wednesday evening, with police arresting 15 individuals, including the main accused, Nandu Paswan.
With a total of 28 people implicated, an FIR has been lodged. The local SP confirmed that the situation is now under control and a manhunt is underway to capture the remaining suspects. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has directed the ADG (Law and Order) to oversee the investigation on-site, emphasizing swift apprehension of all involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
