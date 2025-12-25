Himachal Haat to showcase rural products, empower women self-help groups: CM

The Himachal Pradesh government is committed to strengthening the rural economy by providing market access for products of women self-help groups under the 'Him Ira' brand, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday.

He said that Himachal Haat, built at a cost of Rs 2 crore near the lift in Shimla, will serve as a marketplace for authentic Himachali products. The facility will house 25 shops displaying products from women self-help groups across all 12 districts of Himachal, according to an official statement.

Sukhu said the Haat will showcase rural artifacts, handicrafts, handloom products, food processing items and traditional Himachali cuisines under one roof. This is expected to boost the income of self-help groups and promote self-reliance.

The state government is also providing food vans to self-help groups, ensuring an average monthly income of around Rs 50,000, the chief minister said.

He said that self-help groups have become an effective medium for women's empowerment in the state. So far, 5,428 self-help groups, 1257 village organizations and 189 cluster-level federations have been formed.

The Chief Minister said Rs 36 crore has been released as revolving funds to 14,410 self-help groups, Rs 41 crore in community investment funds to 7,567 self-help groups and Rs 36 crore as risk mitigation funds to 7,187 families.

A government spokesperson said the state will host a state-level women entrepreneurs networking meet in Shimla on January 4, to promote women's entrepreneurship and inclusive industrial development.

The networking meet will address growth challenges faced by women entrepreneurs and provide institutional support for business expansion and sustainability, he added.

