Supreme Court Mandates Himachal to Pay Land Owners in Cement Plant Case

The Supreme Court on Friday condemned the Himachal Pradesh government's failure to pay compensation to six land owners before taking possession of their land in Solan district, meant for a safety zone for a cement plant and mining areas.

The apex court has ordered the state to pay Rs 3.05 crore to the affected land owners within 15 days. A bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra emphasized that as a welfare state, the government should have ensured timely payment.

The court's verdict came after UltraTech Cement Ltd appealed against a Himachal Pradesh High Court order from July 2022 which had assigned responsibility for the payment to the firm. The Supreme Court has instead directed the state government to recover the amount from Jaiprakash Associates Limited (JAL).

(With inputs from agencies.)