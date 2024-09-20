Left Menu

Supreme Court Mandates Himachal to Pay Land Owners in Cement Plant Case

The Supreme Court criticized the Himachal Pradesh government for delaying compensation to land owners in Solan district. The state must pay Rs 3.05 crore within 15 days for land taken for a safety zone for a cement plant. The court underscored the welfare state's responsibility to ensure timely payments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 19:21 IST
Supreme Court Mandates Himachal to Pay Land Owners in Cement Plant Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday condemned the Himachal Pradesh government's failure to pay compensation to six land owners before taking possession of their land in Solan district, meant for a safety zone for a cement plant and mining areas.

The apex court has ordered the state to pay Rs 3.05 crore to the affected land owners within 15 days. A bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra emphasized that as a welfare state, the government should have ensured timely payment.

The court's verdict came after UltraTech Cement Ltd appealed against a Himachal Pradesh High Court order from July 2022 which had assigned responsibility for the payment to the firm. The Supreme Court has instead directed the state government to recover the amount from Jaiprakash Associates Limited (JAL).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024