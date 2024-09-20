Delhi High Court Upholds Rights of Migrant Candidates in Reservation

The Delhi High Court has ruled that reservation benefits cannot be denied on the basis of caste certificates issued by other states.

The decision came while addressing a case where the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board challenged an order by the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT). The issue centered around a nursing candidate whose application was overlooked because his caste certificate was issued in Rajasthan. The tribunal had granted relief, ordering that the candidate be appointed.

The High Court emphasized that denying reservation benefits to scheduled caste candidates from other states constitutes discrimination. It upheld CAT's order, mandating the authorities to comply within four weeks.

