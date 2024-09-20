Left Menu

Delhi High Court Upholds Rights of Migrant Candidates in Reservation

The Delhi High Court ruled that reservation benefits cannot be denied on the grounds of caste certificates issued by other states. The court addressed a case involving a nursing candidate whose application was overlooked due to a Rajasthan-issued caste certificate, emphasizing that such discrimination is unacceptable.

The decision came while addressing a case where the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board challenged an order by the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT). The issue centered around a nursing candidate whose application was overlooked because his caste certificate was issued in Rajasthan. The tribunal had granted relief, ordering that the candidate be appointed.

The High Court emphasized that denying reservation benefits to scheduled caste candidates from other states constitutes discrimination. It upheld CAT's order, mandating the authorities to comply within four weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

