Governor Questions Confidential Leak on Lokayukta Prosecution Requests

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has expressed his perplexity in a letter to Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh regarding government knowledge of confidential Lokayukta prosecution requests against opposition leaders, reports surfaced Friday.

The Governor highlighted that the August 22 Cabinet decision only observed pending sanctions in four cases without any explicit advice to him, contrary to media reports suggesting otherwise.

Governor Gehlot seeks prompt clarifications on how confidential details were accessed and shared, alongside the supporting Cabinet documentation, while intriguing over the flow of such information.

