Governor Questions Confidential Leak on Lokayukta Prosecution Requests
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot questioned Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh about how the government discovered confidential Lokayukta prosecution requests against opposition leaders. Despite Cabinet decisions noting case pendency, no specific advice was given. The Governor seeks documents and explanations in light of leaked media reports.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has expressed his perplexity in a letter to Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh regarding government knowledge of confidential Lokayukta prosecution requests against opposition leaders, reports surfaced Friday.
The Governor highlighted that the August 22 Cabinet decision only observed pending sanctions in four cases without any explicit advice to him, contrary to media reports suggesting otherwise.
Governor Gehlot seeks prompt clarifications on how confidential details were accessed and shared, alongside the supporting Cabinet documentation, while intriguing over the flow of such information.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US Sanctions Russian Individuals and Entities Over 2024 Election Interference
Britain's Crown Prosecution Service says it has decided to discontinue criminal proceedings against Harvey Weinstein, reports AP.
US announces charges against former Trump 2016 campaign adviser Dimitri Simes over work for sanctioned Russian media, reports AP.
Venezuelan Opposition Urges U.S. Sanctions Amid Election Dispute
Ex-Trump Adviser Charged with Sanctions Violation and Money Laundering