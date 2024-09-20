Man Sentenced to Life for Murdering Six-Year-Old Girl
A court has sentenced Deepak to life imprisonment for the murder of a six-year-old girl last year. The Additional District Sessions Judge Pawan Kumar Srivastava pronounced the verdict, accompanied by a Rs 50,000 fine. The incident occurred on September 19, 2023, in Ledi village.
A local court sentenced a man to life imprisonment on Friday for the murder of a six-year-old girl last year, imposing a fine of Rs 50,000 as well.
The ruling was delivered by Additional District Sessions Judge Pawan Kumar Srivastava, according to Additional District Government Advocate Santosh Kumar Mishra.
Mishra added that the crime took place on September 19, 2023, when Deepak fatally slit the girl's throat with a knife while she was playing with other children in a garden in Ledi village.
