Left Menu

Man Sentenced to Life for Murdering Six-Year-Old Girl

A court has sentenced Deepak to life imprisonment for the murder of a six-year-old girl last year. The Additional District Sessions Judge Pawan Kumar Srivastava pronounced the verdict, accompanied by a Rs 50,000 fine. The incident occurred on September 19, 2023, in Ledi village.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maharajganj | Updated: 20-09-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 21:19 IST
Man Sentenced to Life for Murdering Six-Year-Old Girl
  • Country:
  • India

A local court sentenced a man to life imprisonment on Friday for the murder of a six-year-old girl last year, imposing a fine of Rs 50,000 as well.

The ruling was delivered by Additional District Sessions Judge Pawan Kumar Srivastava, according to Additional District Government Advocate Santosh Kumar Mishra.

Mishra added that the crime took place on September 19, 2023, when Deepak fatally slit the girl's throat with a knife while she was playing with other children in a garden in Ledi village.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024