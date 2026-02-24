Gaudium IVF's IPO: A Pioneering Move in Fertility Care Sector
Gaudium IVF and Women's Health's IPO was significantly oversubscribed, with plans to expand across India and listed debut on February 27. Founded by Manika Khanna, the firm aims to raise funds for new centers and debt repayments, marking the first fertility care sector entry into public markets.
Gaudium IVF and Women's Health, a prominent player in fertility services, has seen a strong response to its initial public offering (IPO), which was 7.27 times subscribed on its final day. The Rs 165-crore IPO received overwhelming interest, with bids totaling 10,63,50,489 shares, substantially exceeding the 1,46,20,340 shares available.
The Rs 165-crore offering, marking Gaudium IVF as the first in the fertility care sector to debut on public markets, has attracted significant attention. The subscription rates highlight the investor enthusiasm: non-institutional investors' share was 14.05 times subscribed, while retail investors' subscriptions hit 7.60 times.
Proceeds from the IPO, which concludes on February 24, will fund 19 new IVF centers across India, debt repayment, and general corporate purposes. Valued at Rs 575 crore, the company, founded by Manika Khanna, will commence trading on February 27, signaling a major step in its ambitious growth trajectory.
