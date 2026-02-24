Manipur CM's Diplomatic Pursuit in Delhi

In a significant diplomatic visit to Delhi, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to discuss efforts aimed at improving peace and harmony across the state. Accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers Losii Dikho and Nemcha Kipgen, Singh highlighted his government's initiatives and sought the Prime Minister's continued support.

Following the meeting with PM Modi, Singh extended an invitation for the Prime Minister to visit Manipur, emphasizing the state's commitment to promoting women's empowerment in various regions. Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister and his deputies met with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who approved the construction of 5,000 houses for Internally Displaced Persons under the PMAY-G scheme.

The Manipur delegation also engaged with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and BJP President Nitin Nabin. These interactions underscored the state government's focus on rehabilitation and inclusive development, as well as its commitment to strengthening relations with central authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)