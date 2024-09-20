MCTE and SETS Sign MoU to Boost India’s Cyber and Quantum Security Capabilities

In a significant advancement for India's information security framework, the Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE) and the Society for Electronic Transactions and Security (SETS) have formalized a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This collaboration aims to propel research and development in critical areas such as Cybersecurity, Quantum technologies, Hardware Security, and Cryptology, with an emphasis on niche technologies like Bharat Post Quantum Cryptography (PQC) algorithms, Blockchain Systems, Quantum Safe VPNs, and Quantum Random Number Generators (QRNGs). This initiative aligns with the Indian Army's mission for technological self-reliance and supports the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

The MoU was signed by Lt Gen KH Gawas, Commandant of MCTE, and Dr. N Subramanian, Executive Director of SETS, in the presence of several distinguished officials, including Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA) to the Government of India. Key Highlights of the MoU:

Prototyping and Field Trials: The partnership will facilitate the prototyping and field testing of advanced technology solutions developed by SETS in areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Quantum technologies, and network security for potential military applications.

Training and Capacity Building: The collaboration will include joint workshops, seminars, and certificate programs focused on enhancing skills in information security.

Infrastructure Development: MCTE will establish advanced laboratories dedicated to cyber and information security research, promoting a culture of joint learning and innovation.

Collaborative R&D: The entities will work together to develop Bharat PQC algorithms, Hardware Security Systems, and other critical technologies under a focused research agenda.

Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood emphasized the importance of this partnership as a milestone in strengthening India's technological capabilities, highlighting the pivotal role of cyber and quantum security in national defense. He noted that the collaboration aims to prepare India for future challenges through innovative research and development.

Lt Gen K H Gawas stressed the synergy between MCTE and SETS as essential for enhancing national security, reinforcing the commitment to indigenization and operational efficiency. He highlighted the collaborative effort to develop secure, customized solutions for the Indian Army, aimed at fortifying resilience against emerging threats. Dr. N. Subramanian remarked that this MoU represents a critical step in bolstering India's cyber and quantum defense capabilities. By leveraging the combined expertise of SETS and MCTE, the partnership is set to create robust solutions to contemporary security challenges.

The MCTE-SETS collaboration reinforces India's dedication to self-reliance in defense technology as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. By merging the research capabilities of SETS with MCTE's military expertise, this MoU is expected to yield innovative solutions that will enhance the security of critical military networks and contribute significantly to the nation's overall cyber defense infrastructure.