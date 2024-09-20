Israel's Targeted Strikes: Key Hezbollah and Hamas Leaders Killed

In a marked escalation of hostilities, Israel has executed a series of targeted strikes, eliminating key Hezbollah and Hamas leaders. The operations were confirmed by both Israeli military and Lebanese security sources, raising tensions in the region.

Among the casualties were Hezbollah's Ibrahim Aqil and Fuad Shukr, both accused by the United States of involvement in the deadly 1983 Beirut bombings. The strikes also targeted other prominent figures like Mohammed Nasser and Taleb Abdallah, intensifying the conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed group.

The Hamas faction also suffered significant losses, with commanders Mohammed Deif and Ismail Haniyeh among the killed. These actions have not only escalated the year-long conflict but have also drawn international attention due to the high-profile nature of the targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)