Colorado Supermarket Shooting: Intent, Insanity Defense & Emotional Testimonies

A prosecutor argued on Friday that Ahmad Alissa, who carried out a deadly shooting at a Colorado supermarket in 2021, was fully aware of his actions. The prosecutor stated that Alissa's careful acquisition of steel-piercing bullets and use of a red-dot sight indicated intent, despite his schizophrenia diagnosis.

Alissa's defense team conceded he was the shooter but argued he was legally insane at the time of the attack. They pointed out that mental illness is distinct from legal insanity, which in Colorado requires a severe inability to distinguish right from wrong.

Emotional testimonies were given by victims' families and survivors during the trial. The jury also viewed graphic footage from surveillance cameras and police body cams, intensifying the trial's emotional weight. Alissa, who has 10 first-degree murder charges among others, faces a significant legal battle ahead.

