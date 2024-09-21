Left Menu

Secret Service Lapses Unveiled in Trump Assassination Attempt

A U.S. Secret Service probe revealed communication gaps and a lack of diligence prior to the July attempt on Donald Trump's life at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Acting Director Ronald Rowe acknowledged the lapse and confirmed penalties for involved agents. Trump and others were injured, leading to criticism and investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2024 00:13 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 00:13 IST
Secret Service Lapses Unveiled in Trump Assassination Attempt
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An internal U.S. Secret Service probe has revealed significant communication gaps and lapses in diligence ahead of an attempted assassination of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at a Butler, Pennsylvania, rally in July. Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe announced on Friday that these shortcomings led to a breach in security protocols. He emphasized that agents involved will face disciplinary actions, although he declined to provide specifics.

The attempt on July 13 left a rally attendee dead, Trump wounded, and two others injured, sparking widespread criticism of the Secret Service. Critics raised concerns over how the suspect accessed a nearby rooftop with a direct line of sight to Trump's speaking location, ultimately leading to the resignation of the former director.

A separate attempt at Trump's Florida golf club also resulted in gunfire but no serious injuries or breaches. Rowe stated that agents made swift and correct decisions in that case. Investigations from Congress, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Secret Service continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024