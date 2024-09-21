Secret Service Lapses Unveiled in Trump Assassination Attempt

An internal U.S. Secret Service probe has revealed significant communication gaps and lapses in diligence ahead of an attempted assassination of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at a Butler, Pennsylvania, rally in July. Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe announced on Friday that these shortcomings led to a breach in security protocols. He emphasized that agents involved will face disciplinary actions, although he declined to provide specifics.

The attempt on July 13 left a rally attendee dead, Trump wounded, and two others injured, sparking widespread criticism of the Secret Service. Critics raised concerns over how the suspect accessed a nearby rooftop with a direct line of sight to Trump's speaking location, ultimately leading to the resignation of the former director.

A separate attempt at Trump's Florida golf club also resulted in gunfire but no serious injuries or breaches. Rowe stated that agents made swift and correct decisions in that case. Investigations from Congress, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Secret Service continue.

