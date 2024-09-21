Israel Strikes Top Hezbollah Commander Amid Intensifying Conflict

Israel killed a top Hezbollah commander, Ibrahim Aqil, in an airstrike on Beirut on Friday. The attack, targeting Aqil and other senior Hezbollah figures, is part of Israel's new military campaign to secure the Lebanese border area. This marks a significant escalation in the conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed group.

Rescue teams continue their search efforts as Lebanon's health ministry confirmed at least 14 deaths, with the toll expected to rise. At least 66 people were injured, nine critically. The attack involved multiple missiles hitting a building where Aqil and other commanders met.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant emphasized the nation's clear goals and actions. On the other hand, Hezbollah did not officially comment on the strike but continued their attacks on Israeli positions in retaliation. The ongoing violence has led to the evacuation of tens of thousands from the Israel-Lebanon border.

