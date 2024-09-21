Left Menu

Israel Strikes Top Hezbollah Commander Amid Intensifying Conflict

Israel killed a top Hezbollah commander, Ibrahim Aqil, in an airstrike on Beirut. The strike, which also killed other senior figures in Hezbollah, sharply escalated the conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed group. The Lebanese health ministry reported at least 14 casualties, and rescue teams are still on scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2024 01:36 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 01:36 IST
Israel Strikes Top Hezbollah Commander Amid Intensifying Conflict

Israel killed a top Hezbollah commander, Ibrahim Aqil, in an airstrike on Beirut on Friday. The attack, targeting Aqil and other senior Hezbollah figures, is part of Israel's new military campaign to secure the Lebanese border area. This marks a significant escalation in the conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed group.

Rescue teams continue their search efforts as Lebanon's health ministry confirmed at least 14 deaths, with the toll expected to rise. At least 66 people were injured, nine critically. The attack involved multiple missiles hitting a building where Aqil and other commanders met.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant emphasized the nation's clear goals and actions. On the other hand, Hezbollah did not officially comment on the strike but continued their attacks on Israeli positions in retaliation. The ongoing violence has led to the evacuation of tens of thousands from the Israel-Lebanon border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024