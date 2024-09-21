Left Menu

Top Hezbollah Commander Ibrahim Aqil Killed in Israeli Strike

Hezbollah's top military commander, Ibrahim Aqil, was confirmed killed in an Israeli strike on Beirut. Hezbollah acknowledged his death without providing further details, while Israeli and Lebanese sources confirmed the strike occurred on Friday.

Updated: 21-09-2024 02:52 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 02:52 IST
Top Hezbollah Commander Ibrahim Aqil Killed in Israeli Strike
  • Egypt

In a significant development, Lebanon's Iran-aligned Hezbollah group announced early Saturday that its top military commander, Ibrahim Aqil, had been killed.

Labeling him as "one of its top leaders," the group did not disclose the specifics surrounding his death.

The Israeli military and a Lebanese security source later confirmed that Aqil was killed in an Israeli strike on Beirut that took place on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

