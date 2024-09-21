Top Hezbollah Commander Ibrahim Aqil Killed in Israeli Strike
Hezbollah's top military commander, Ibrahim Aqil, was confirmed killed in an Israeli strike on Beirut. Hezbollah acknowledged his death without providing further details, while Israeli and Lebanese sources confirmed the strike occurred on Friday.
In a significant development, Lebanon's Iran-aligned Hezbollah group announced early Saturday that its top military commander, Ibrahim Aqil, had been killed.
Labeling him as "one of its top leaders," the group did not disclose the specifics surrounding his death.
The Israeli military and a Lebanese security source later confirmed that Aqil was killed in an Israeli strike on Beirut that took place on Friday.
