Escalating Conflict: Israel Kills Hezbollah Commander in Beirut Strike

In a significant escalation of the year-long conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, a top commander of the Iranian-backed militant group was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut. Ibrahim Aqil, leading the Radwan special forces unit, was among the dead, as confirmed by Lebanese security sources and Hezbollah itself.

The airstrike also resulted in the deaths of at least 14 people and injured 66, according to Lebanon's health ministry. This attack heightened tensions, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stating that the military's goal was to ensure the security of its northern border. Hezbollah has fired rockets in retaliation, targeting areas in northern Israel.

The conflict, which has displaced tens of thousands on both sides, draws concerns from international players. The U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon called for an immediate halt to the violence. Meanwhile, the White House has advised U.S. citizens to avoid or leave Lebanon. The situation remains volatile as both sides prepare for further actions.

