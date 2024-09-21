New Zealand Pilot Freed After 18 Months in Papua Captivity

New Zealand pilot Phillip Mehrtens has been freed after over 18 months in captivity in Indonesia's Papua, according to an Indonesian police statement on Saturday.

Mehrtens was kidnapped by an armed faction of the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB), led by Egianus Kogoya, on Feb. 7, 2023, after he landed a small commercial plane in the remote, mountainous region of Nduga. 'We are prioritising approach through religious leaders, church leaders, traditional leaders and Egianus Kogoya's close family to minimise casualties and maintain the safety of the pilot,' stated Brigadier General Faizal Ramadhani, chief of Cartenz 2024 Peace Operations.

After being liberated, Mehrtens was picked up by a joint team in Nduga Regency and is currently undergoing health and psychological evaluations in Timika Regency. The police mentioned that they would hold a press conference later.

