Left Menu

New Zealand Pilot Freed After 18 Months in Papua Captivity

New Zealand pilot Phillip Mehrtens has been released after over 18 months of captivity by the West Papua National Liberation Army in Indonesia's Papua. The pilot was abducted on February 7, 2023. Mehrtens is currently undergoing health and psychological evaluations following his release in a joint operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2024 09:34 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 09:34 IST
New Zealand Pilot Freed After 18 Months in Papua Captivity
pilot

New Zealand pilot Phillip Mehrtens has been freed after over 18 months in captivity in Indonesia's Papua, according to an Indonesian police statement on Saturday.

Mehrtens was kidnapped by an armed faction of the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB), led by Egianus Kogoya, on Feb. 7, 2023, after he landed a small commercial plane in the remote, mountainous region of Nduga. 'We are prioritising approach through religious leaders, church leaders, traditional leaders and Egianus Kogoya's close family to minimise casualties and maintain the safety of the pilot,' stated Brigadier General Faizal Ramadhani, chief of Cartenz 2024 Peace Operations.

After being liberated, Mehrtens was picked up by a joint team in Nduga Regency and is currently undergoing health and psychological evaluations in Timika Regency. The police mentioned that they would hold a press conference later.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024