Supreme Court's YouTube Channel Hacked, Services Resumed
The Supreme Court of India's YouTube channel was hacked on Friday, displaying cryptocurrency-related content. The channel has since been restored and is back online. Originally taken down for security reasons, a notice on the court's website confirmed the resumption of services. The channel is used for live streaming hearings.
The Supreme Court of India's YouTube channel, which experienced a security breach on Friday, is now back in operation.
A notice on the apex court's website informed that the channel, previously compromised to show cryptocurrency videos, has resumed normal services.
The channel, essential for streaming live court hearings, was temporarily taken down but is now restored.
