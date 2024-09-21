Kidnapped New Zealand Pilot Freed After 19 Months in Indonesia's Papua
New Zealand pilot Phillip Mehrtens has been freed 19 months after being kidnapped by separatists in Indonesia's Papua. He was released by a joint team and is undergoing health check-ups. Authorities, including Indonesian police and New Zealand government, worked through negotiations to secure his release.
New Zealand pilot Phillip Mehrtens has been freed more than 19 months after being kidnapped by armed separatists in Indonesia's Papua, authorities announced on Saturday.
Mehrtens was recovered by a joint team in the Nduga area and is now receiving health check-ups and undergoing a psychological examination in Timika regency, according to a statement from the Indonesian police. Indonesia's Metro TV broadcast him tearfully speaking to his family by phone.
Mehrtens was abducted on February 7, 2023, by a faction of the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) led by Egianus Kogoya, after landing a small commercial plane in Nduga's remote, mountainous area. Indonesian President Joko Widodo highlighted the lengthy negotiation process prioritizing Mehrtens' safety over repressive measures.
New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters expressed relief over Mehrtens' safe return, emphasizing coordinated efforts by various New Zealand and Indonesian authorities to secure his release. Peters referred to the news as a significant relief for Mehrtens' friends and family.
Indonesian Brigadier General Faizal Ramadhani, head of Cartenz 2024 Peace Operations, noted the involvement of religious, traditional leaders, and close family members in negotiation efforts to minimize casualties. The Indonesian police plan to hold a press conference later on Saturday.
In a tragic parallel, another New Zealand pilot, Glen Malcolm Conning, was killed by separatist rebels in Papua this August after landing his helicopter in a remote region, officials stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Resolution Reached in New Zealand Rugby Governance Dispute
Kuwaiti Boat Released to Owner After 7-Month Detention
New Zealand Strengthens Coaching Team with Herath and Rathour
TMC MP Criticizes Lack of Public Release of Justice Biplab Sarma Commission Report
Sarah Tsukigawa Appointed as New Selector for New Zealand Women's Cricket Team