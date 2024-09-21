Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Jharkhand Government Over Mobile Internet Suspension During Exams

The BJP has criticized the Jharkhand government for suspending mobile internet services during the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE) on Saturday and Sunday. They claim it is a measure to hide the failed system. Union Minister Sanjay Seth echoed these sentiments, stating the move would inconvenience residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 21-09-2024 11:23 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 11:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition BJP in Jharkhand has criticized the state government's decision to suspend mobile internet services for five hours on both Saturday and Sunday, in light of a competitive exam. The suspension began at 8 am and is set to last until 1:30 pm each day, aiming to curb any malpractice during the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE), according to an official announcement.

Addressing the issue, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shadeo stated, ''When the Jharkhand government could not create a foolproof system to prevent malpractice in the examination, they shut down the internet for 3.5 crore people in the entire state.'' He added, ''It is another arbitrary decree to hide the failed system of the dispensation.''

Similarly, Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth criticized the internet suspension, noting it would cause significant inconvenience for the public. ''The directive shows the failure of the Jharkhand government to check unfair means in examinations,'' Seth remarked. He also claimed broadband services have been suspended along with mobile internet. The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission is conducting the exam at 823 centers, with approximately 6.39 lakh candidates participating.

On Friday, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said he had discussed preparations for the examination with senior officials, emphasizing that ''negligence will not be tolerated under any circumstances.'' Soren warned that any attempt to disrupt the exam, even by mistake, would be dealt with strictly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

