BJP Criticizes Jharkhand Government Over Mobile Internet Suspension During Exams

The opposition BJP in Jharkhand has criticized the state government's decision to suspend mobile internet services for five hours on both Saturday and Sunday, in light of a competitive exam. The suspension began at 8 am and is set to last until 1:30 pm each day, aiming to curb any malpractice during the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE), according to an official announcement.

Addressing the issue, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shadeo stated, ''When the Jharkhand government could not create a foolproof system to prevent malpractice in the examination, they shut down the internet for 3.5 crore people in the entire state.'' He added, ''It is another arbitrary decree to hide the failed system of the dispensation.''

Similarly, Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth criticized the internet suspension, noting it would cause significant inconvenience for the public. ''The directive shows the failure of the Jharkhand government to check unfair means in examinations,'' Seth remarked. He also claimed broadband services have been suspended along with mobile internet. The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission is conducting the exam at 823 centers, with approximately 6.39 lakh candidates participating.

On Friday, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said he had discussed preparations for the examination with senior officials, emphasizing that ''negligence will not be tolerated under any circumstances.'' Soren warned that any attempt to disrupt the exam, even by mistake, would be dealt with strictly.

