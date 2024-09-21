Young Couple's Tragic Pact: A Heartbreaking Suicide
A couple in their 20s, Haresh Ugade and his wife Neelam, allegedly committed suicide in Thane, Maharashtra, frustrated by their inability to have a child. Their neighbors found them and alerted the police, who sent the bodies for post-mortem. An accidental death case has been registered.
A couple in their 20s allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves at their residence in Thane district, Maharashtra, police reported on Saturday.
Bodies of Haresh Ugade, aged 28, and his wife Neelam, aged 25, were discovered on Thursday hanging in their apartment in Nadgaon, according to officials.
Neighbors notified the police, who subsequently sent the bodies for post-mortem examination at a government hospital. Preliminary information suggests the couple made a suicide pact due to frustration over their inability to have a child. The police have registered a case of accidental death.
