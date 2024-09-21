CBI Probes North Bengal Lobby in RG Kar Medical College Case
The CBI has begun questioning another doctor associated with Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College, in connection with the rape and murder of a woman doctor. Birupaksha Biswas, recently transferred, appeared before the CBI and is being investigated for his presence at the crime scene.
- Country:
- India
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday initiated the questioning of another doctor connected to Sandip Ghosh, the apprehended former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in relation to the rape and murder of a woman doctor at the institution, an agency officer reported.
Birupaksha Biswas, recently relocated by the West Bengal Health Department from Burdwan Medical College and Hospital to Kakdwip hospital in the South 24 Parganas district, presented himself before CBI officers at their CGO Complex office in Salt Lake.
According to the CBI officer, Biswas, suspected of being part of a 'North Bengal lobby' active within medical colleges, was sighted at RG Kar Hospital on August 9, the day the woman doctor's body was discovered.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Financial irregularities: SC dismisses plea of ex-principal Sandip Ghosh of Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital challenging HC order.
Financial irregularities: SC says ex-principal Sandip Ghosh of Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital does not have locus to be impleaded as party.
RG Kar Medical College's ex-principal Sandip Ghosh sent to judicial custody till Sept 23 by CBI court in financial irregularities case.
Former Principal Sandip Ghosh Sent to Judicial Custody Amid Financial Irregularities Probe
CBI arrests ex-principal of RG Kar Hospital Sandip Ghosh and a policeman in rape-murder case of medic: Sources.