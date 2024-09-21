Left Menu

CBI Probes North Bengal Lobby in RG Kar Medical College Case

The CBI has begun questioning another doctor associated with Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College, in connection with the rape and murder of a woman doctor. Birupaksha Biswas, recently transferred, appeared before the CBI and is being investigated for his presence at the crime scene.

Updated: 21-09-2024 13:28 IST
CBI Probes North Bengal Lobby in RG Kar Medical College Case
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday initiated the questioning of another doctor connected to Sandip Ghosh, the apprehended former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in relation to the rape and murder of a woman doctor at the institution, an agency officer reported.

Birupaksha Biswas, recently relocated by the West Bengal Health Department from Burdwan Medical College and Hospital to Kakdwip hospital in the South 24 Parganas district, presented himself before CBI officers at their CGO Complex office in Salt Lake.

According to the CBI officer, Biswas, suspected of being part of a 'North Bengal lobby' active within medical colleges, was sighted at RG Kar Hospital on August 9, the day the woman doctor's body was discovered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

