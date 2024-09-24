Left Menu

DOJ Set to Sue Visa Over Alleged Debit Card Monopoly

The U.S. Department of Justice reportedly plans to sue Visa for allegedly monopolizing the debit card market. The lawsuit, expected to be filed in federal court soon, accuses Visa of anticompetitive practices that prevent competitors from gaining market share.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 05:03 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 05:03 IST
DOJ Set to Sue Visa Over Alleged Debit Card Monopoly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Department of Justice plans to allege that Visa illegally monopolized the country's debit card market, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

The antitrust division is set to file a lawsuit in federal court as early as Tuesday, accusing Visa of various anticompetitive behaviors, the report said, citing unnamed sources. Antitrust enforcers are preparing to accuse Visa of taking measures to prevent competitors from challenging its dominance in the debit card market, according to the report.

Visa and the DOJ did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024