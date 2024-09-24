World in Turmoil: Key Global Updates

The world is on edge with ongoing conflict and political moves shaping the global landscape. Nearly a full-fledged war is erupting between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah, with European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell raising alarms. The U.S. seeks to curb the escalation, discussing ways with allies to prevent further chaos.

In China, new retirement age reforms are scrutinized as not being enough to address the huge pension deficits and shrinking workforce. Experts call for urgent further reforms due to the legacy of the one-child policy. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy brings hope, stating that Ukraine is closer to ending the war with Russia.

Meanwhile, the United States sends additional forces to the Middle East to mitigate rising tensions. In domestic news, a Colorado jury convicts Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa of first-degree murder for a 2021 mass shooting, while Canadian Michael Kovrig reveals psychological torture during his long detention in China. Lastly, the U.S. pushes Israel to maintain banking ties with Palestinian banks to prevent an economic fallout in the West Bank.

