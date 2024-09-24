Sheriff's Race in Sagadahoc County Tied to Lewiston Tragedy
Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry, a Democrat, and his Republican opponent, Sgt. Aaron Skolfield, are competing for the sheriff role amid tensions arising from their handling of a mass shooting by Robert Card last year. The event, Maine’s deadliest shooting, killed 18 people and injured 13 others.
- Country:
- South Africa
Sagadahoc County's incumbent Sheriff Joel Merry and his Republican challenger Sgt. Aaron Skolfield are entangled in a heated contest accentuated by their previous involvement with Maine's deadliest shooting. The tragic incident last year, involving army reservist Robert Card, left 18 dead and 13 injured.
Governor Janet Mills' independent commission scrutinized both officials, criticizing Skolfield for not leveraging Maine's 'yellow flag law' to preemptively take Card into protective custody during his escalating mental health crisis. Merry, who defended Skolfield's decision at the time, shares the weight of the ensuing scrutiny.
The fallout has reshaped law enforcement in Sagadahoc, with increased application of the 'yellow flag law.' Both candidates present their visions ahead of the election, with Merry focusing on mental health initiatives and Skolfield advocating for stronger leadership changes.
(With inputs from agencies.)