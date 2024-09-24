Sheriff's Race in Sagadahoc County Tied to Lewiston Tragedy

Sagadahoc County's incumbent Sheriff Joel Merry and his Republican challenger Sgt. Aaron Skolfield are entangled in a heated contest accentuated by their previous involvement with Maine's deadliest shooting. The tragic incident last year, involving army reservist Robert Card, left 18 dead and 13 injured.

Governor Janet Mills' independent commission scrutinized both officials, criticizing Skolfield for not leveraging Maine's 'yellow flag law' to preemptively take Card into protective custody during his escalating mental health crisis. Merry, who defended Skolfield's decision at the time, shares the weight of the ensuing scrutiny.

The fallout has reshaped law enforcement in Sagadahoc, with increased application of the 'yellow flag law.' Both candidates present their visions ahead of the election, with Merry focusing on mental health initiatives and Skolfield advocating for stronger leadership changes.

