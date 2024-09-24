NZ Expands Sanctions Against Russia and Belarus Amid Ongoing Conflict

Foreign Minister Winston Peters announced new sanctions today as part of New Zealand's continued response to Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine. "Russia’s ongoing aggression is a direct challenge to the rules-based order," he stated, emphasizing the importance of international solidarity.

The latest sanctions specifically target those involved in the occupation of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant, as well as actors in Russia's military-industrial complex and Belarusian individuals supporting the invasion. Peters highlighted the threats to nuclear security posed by Russia's actions and reiterated calls for the immediate withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine.

By aligning with over 35 countries implementing similar measures, New Zealand aims to increase the costs of Russia’s military actions. Since March 2022, New Zealand has sanctioned more than 1,700 individuals and entities, with the latest round focusing on five individuals and six entities involved in supporting the aggression.