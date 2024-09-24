Left Menu

German Police Arrest 4 in Major Human Smuggling Raid

Authorities in south-western Germany arrested four individuals on charges of human smuggling as part of an extensive raid. The operation involved 400 police officers and targeted 24 properties. This crackdown is part of broader measures by the German government to curb irregular migration following recent increases in migrant activity.

Authorities in south-western Germany apprehended four individuals early Tuesday on charges of human smuggling. The arrests occurred during a series of raids involving 24 properties in Mannheim, Karlsruhe, and Worms, according to a federal police spokesperson.

Conducted by 400 police officers, the operation included personnel from the federal police, the public prosecutor's office, and central customs. The suspects were believed to be part of a network that smuggled migrants from the Caucasus region to work illegally in Germany, often below the statutory minimum wage, particularly at construction sites.

The investigation began when one migrant was caught attempting to leave Germany via Frankfurt airport. The arrests come as the German government has recently tightened controls at national borders to curb irregular migration and enhance public security.

