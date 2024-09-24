Karnataka High Court Dismisses Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's Petition in MUDA Site Allotment Case

In a significant setback to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed his petition challenging the Governor's approval for an investigation into a site allotment case. The case involves alleged irregularities by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in allotting 14 prime locality plots to Siddaramaiah's wife, B M Parvathi.

The High Court conducted six hearings starting August 19, culminating in a reserved verdict on September 12 by Justice M Nagaprasanna. The court extended a prior interim order directing a special court for people's representatives to defer its proceedings against Siddaramaiah until the petition's disposal.

Justice Nagaprasanna ruled that the facts presented mandated an investigation, noting the direct familial benefit involved. Consequently, the petition was dismissed, and any existing interim orders were dissolved. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot had previously sanctioned an investigation under relevant anti-corruption laws, which Siddaramaiah had contested on grounds of procedural and constitutional violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)