Supreme Court Refuses Urgent Hearing in Businessman's Bail Plea Linked to Excise Policy Scam

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined an urgent hearing for businessman Amandeep Singh Dhall's bail plea, which challenges the Delhi High Court's order denying him bail in a corruption case linked to an excise policy scam.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan turned down the request made by senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi for an early hearing.

Singhvi argued that Dhall has been in custody for a prolonged period and had already received regular bail in a related money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate.

The bench responded by stating, 'We have to think about poor litigants also. We cannot just bypass the procedure of the Supreme Court,' adding that the case will be taken up in the second week of October.

Previously, on September 17, the apex court issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and scheduled the hearing for November on Dhall's plea.

Dhall was arrested in April last year by the CBI, facing charges for conspiring in the alleged scam and facilitating kickbacks to the Aam Aadmi Party. Dhall's bail appeal was dismissed by the high court on June 4, citing the seriousness of the allegations.

