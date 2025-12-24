CBI Initiates Fresh Corruption Case Amid Supreme Court's Quietus on Sandesara Affairs

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Chandigarh has launched a corruption investigation against former Enforcement Directorate (ED) official Vishal Deep and his brother, Vikas Deep. The duo is accused of amassing wealth disproportionate to their lawful earnings, following a complaint filed by CBI Inspector Arun Ahlawat in December 2025. The probe reveals a substantial disparity between Vishal Deep's income and assets deemed illicit from prior investigations.

In a related development, the Supreme Court of India has concluded the long-standing Sandesara case, having documented full compliance with its directives on fund deposits and financial settlements with creditor banks. The petitioners confirmed the infusion of over Rs 51,11 crore as per the Court's November order. A Bench led by Justices J.K. Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi confirmed these transactions, paving the way for the transfer of Rs 5,100 crore to lender banks.

The Court also pronounced a complete cessation of all criminal and enforcement proceedings against the Sandesara brothers, quashing investigations under various statutes. Notably, the excess funds deposited, along with additional interest, will be allocated to the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee, earmarked for charitable causes. Thus, marking the formal end to the proceedings following comprehensive compliance review.

(With inputs from agencies.)