Nursing Student's Brave Escape: Harrowing Incident at College

A harrowing incident occurred inside a college washroom where a construction worker and his associate allegedly molested a nursing student at gunpoint, according to police reports on Tuesday.

The accused, Suresh Kumar, a tile contractor, has been arrested, while his partner, Anmol, remains at large. Sanjay Kumar, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), revealed that the student, residing in the Jalalabad police station area, is pursuing her nursing studies at the college located in the Chowk Kotwali area. On Monday, Suresh and Anmol allegedly trapped the student in the college washroom before molesting her.

When the student resisted and screamed, Suresh allegedly gagged her and pointed a gun at her. Demonstrating remarkable bravery, the student managed to bite Suresh's hand and flee the washroom while screaming for help. The college staff and other students immediately rushed to her aid, capturing Suresh in the process. Police quickly arrived at the scene, taking Suresh into custody. An FIR has been filed against both accused for attempt to murder and molestation charges, and police are actively searching for Anmol.

(With inputs from agencies.)