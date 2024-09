Rising Tensions: China's Intensive Military Exercises Near Taiwan

In a stark warning to regional stability, Taiwan's defense ministry announced Wednesday that China has ramped up its missile firing and military drills in the vicinity of Taiwan.

The ministry's statement further revealed the detection of 23 Chinese military aircraft engaged in long-range missions around Taiwan on the same day, underscoring the severity of escalating activities.

These developments contribute to mounting tensions in the region, raising concerns among observers about the potential for increased conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)