Doubt Over Guilt: Missouri Executes Man Despite Evidence Issues

On Tuesday, Missouri executed Marcellus Williams despite serious concerns about the integrity of his murder conviction. This decision came even though both the prosecutor who secured the conviction 21 years ago and the victim's family expressed doubts regarding his guilt.

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to intervene, sealing Williams' fate just hours before he was administered a lethal injection at a Bonne Terre prison. His execution followed the rejection of his final appeals by Missouri Governor Mike Parson and the state's highest court.

Williams was found guilty in 2003 of killing Felicia 'Lisha' Gayle, a former newspaper reporter, despite maintaining his innocence. Concerns were raised about racial discrimination during his trial and the unreliability of key witnesses. New DNA evidence suggested contamination, yet these issues failed to convince the courts to stay his execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)