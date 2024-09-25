Left Menu

BJP MP Dubey Raises Alarm Over Waqf Bill Feedback, Calls for Probe

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has raised concerns over the unprecedented volume of feedback, nearly 1.25 crore submissions, received by the parliamentary committee reviewing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. He has called for an investigation into the sources, citing possible foreign intervention by entities like ISI and China, and radical figures such as Zakir Naik.

Nishikant Dubey
  • Country:
  • India

In light of the unprecedented 1.25 crore feedback submissions on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has called for an inquiry to investigate their sources. He alleges possible involvement of foreign entities such as ISI, China, and radical individuals like Zakir Naik.

Dubey, in a letter to the parliamentary committee chairperson Jagdambika Pal, emphasized the statistical improbability of such overwhelming responses originating solely from within India. Describing the enormous feedback as 'unprecedented,' Dubey argued that the integrity and independence of the legislative process could be at risk.

The investigation should cover potential roles of fundamentalist organizations, foreign powers, and their proxies, to address concerns and ensure a transparent process. Dubey also highlighted the disturbing trend of orchestrated campaigns influencing democratic processes, urging immediate intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

