EY Pune Office Under Scrutiny for Operating Without License Since 2007

The Pune office of Ernst & Young (EY), under scrutiny following the death of a female CA, has been operating without a license under the Shops Act since 2007, an official stated on Wednesday.

The Maharashtra labour department has found this to be a violation of norms and will issue a notice to the firm, with further actions contingent on their response.

The Shops and Establishments Act governs business operations to ensure employee welfare and rights, safeguarding their health and financial security.

This inspection stemmed from the central government's directive after the unfortunate death of 26-year-old chartered accountant Anna Sebastian Perayil, allegedly due to work stress.

Sebastian's mother had written to EY India chairman Rajiv Memani, citing overwork as the cause, which the firm denied. Additional labour commissioner Shailendra Pol confirmed the lack of requisite licenses during Monday's inspection.

Various legal provisions, including those related to minimum wages, maternity benefits, and overtime wages, were also examined. Pol asserted that not obtaining the Shops Act license is a blatant breach of regulations.

A show-cause notice will be issued, and the official response will determine subsequent actions. Union Minister for Labour Mansukh Mandaviya indicated that an investigation into Sebastian's death is ongoing.

