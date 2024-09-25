Left Menu

EY Pune Office Under Scrutiny for Operating Without License Since 2007

The Pune office of Ernst & Young has been operating without a license under the Shops Act since 2007. This came to light following the death of Anna Sebastian Perayil, a woman CA working at EY. The Maharashtra labour department conducted inspections and has planned further actions based on the firm's response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 25-09-2024 12:14 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 12:14 IST
EY Pune Office Under Scrutiny for Operating Without License Since 2007
  • Country:
  • India

The Pune office of Ernst & Young (EY), under scrutiny following the death of a female CA, has been operating without a license under the Shops Act since 2007, an official stated on Wednesday.

The Maharashtra labour department has found this to be a violation of norms and will issue a notice to the firm, with further actions contingent on their response.

The Shops and Establishments Act governs business operations to ensure employee welfare and rights, safeguarding their health and financial security.

This inspection stemmed from the central government's directive after the unfortunate death of 26-year-old chartered accountant Anna Sebastian Perayil, allegedly due to work stress.

Sebastian's mother had written to EY India chairman Rajiv Memani, citing overwork as the cause, which the firm denied. Additional labour commissioner Shailendra Pol confirmed the lack of requisite licenses during Monday's inspection.

Various legal provisions, including those related to minimum wages, maternity benefits, and overtime wages, were also examined. Pol asserted that not obtaining the Shops Act license is a blatant breach of regulations.

A show-cause notice will be issued, and the official response will determine subsequent actions. Union Minister for Labour Mansukh Mandaviya indicated that an investigation into Sebastian's death is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024