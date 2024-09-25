Left Menu

Union Minister Khattar Criticizes Protestors at Shambhu Border

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has criticized the protestors at the Shambhu border, claiming they aim to destabilize elected governments. Addressing concerns of traders and locals facing difficulties due to the border closure, Khattar alleged that the protestors are not genuine farmers. The Supreme Court is currently addressing the issue.

Ambala | Updated: 25-09-2024 12:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has raised concerns over the closure of the Shambhu border, dubbing it a major issue for traders and locals. Addressing a gathering in Ambala City, Khattar accused protestors at the border of masquerading as farmers with the intent to destabilize elected governments.

The former Haryana chief minister emphasized that the closure has particularly impacted Ambala City, which is in close proximity to the border. He maintained that while plans were in place to reopen the border, the case is now under the purview of the Supreme Court, which has formed a committee led by former High Court judge Justice Nawab Singh to resolve the matter.

The protestors, led by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been stationed at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points since February 13, demanding a legal guarantee for MSP for crops. The Supreme Court intervention came after the Haryana government challenged a high court order to remove the barricades within a week.

