Karnataka Police Close in on Suspect in Grisly Murder Case

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara announced on Wednesday that police have traced the suspect involved in the brutal killing of 29-year-old Mahalakshmi to Odisha. Her dismembered and maggot-infested body was discovered at her Vyalikaval home on Saturday.

'We have taken the case very seriously, as the murder had shaken the entire Bengaluru,' Parameshwara said. 'The police have confirmed that the suspect is in Odisha. Multiple teams have been dispatched to apprehend him as he has been changing locations frequently.'

Parameshwara further revealed that the deceased woman's estranged husband had expressed suspicion about a man known to Mahalakshmi, who had been living alone. The police have secured a few individuals for questioning, and efforts are ongoing to capture the suspect.

