Karnataka Police Close in on Suspect in Grisly Murder Case
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara announced that police have traced the suspect involved in the brutal killing of 29-year-old Mahalakshmi to Odisha. The dismembered body was found in her fridge. Multiple teams are working to apprehend the suspect, who is believed to be on the run, changing locations frequently.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara announced on Wednesday that police have traced the suspect involved in the brutal killing of 29-year-old Mahalakshmi to Odisha. Her dismembered and maggot-infested body was discovered at her Vyalikaval home on Saturday.
'We have taken the case very seriously, as the murder had shaken the entire Bengaluru,' Parameshwara said. 'The police have confirmed that the suspect is in Odisha. Multiple teams have been dispatched to apprehend him as he has been changing locations frequently.'
Parameshwara further revealed that the deceased woman's estranged husband had expressed suspicion about a man known to Mahalakshmi, who had been living alone. The police have secured a few individuals for questioning, and efforts are ongoing to capture the suspect.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- Home Minister
- murder
- suspect
- Odisha
- investigation
- police
- teams
- suspect on the run
- crime
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts Over Police Treatment of Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill
IMD Predicts Rainfall in Himachal and Odisha; Red Alert Issued
Devastating Floods Worsen in Southern Odisha: Authorities Intensify Rescue Efforts
Punjab Police Solve Ferozepur Triple Murder Case with Arrest of Six Shooters
Former Police Chief Completes Compensation for 2019 Easter Attacks