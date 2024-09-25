Left Menu

Karnataka Police Close in on Suspect in Grisly Murder Case

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara announced that police have traced the suspect involved in the brutal killing of 29-year-old Mahalakshmi to Odisha. The dismembered body was found in her fridge. Multiple teams are working to apprehend the suspect, who is believed to be on the run, changing locations frequently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-09-2024 13:51 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 13:07 IST
Karnataka Police Close in on Suspect in Grisly Murder Case
G Parameshwara Image Credit: Twitter (@DrParameshwara)
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara announced on Wednesday that police have traced the suspect involved in the brutal killing of 29-year-old Mahalakshmi to Odisha. Her dismembered and maggot-infested body was discovered at her Vyalikaval home on Saturday.

'We have taken the case very seriously, as the murder had shaken the entire Bengaluru,' Parameshwara said. 'The police have confirmed that the suspect is in Odisha. Multiple teams have been dispatched to apprehend him as he has been changing locations frequently.'

Parameshwara further revealed that the deceased woman's estranged husband had expressed suspicion about a man known to Mahalakshmi, who had been living alone. The police have secured a few individuals for questioning, and efforts are ongoing to capture the suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024