Supreme Court Warns Courts Against Misogynistic and Biased Comments

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a strong caution to courts, advising them to refrain from making comments that could be seen as misogynistic or biased towards certain genders or communities. The top court's warning came in light of Karnataka High Court judge Justice V Srishananda's contentious remarks.

Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, heading a five-judge bench, emphasized the need for impartiality in the judiciary and marked the detrimental effects such comments could impose on the wider judicial system. The bench resolved to close the suo motu proceedings against Justice Srishananda, who had apologized for his comments in open court.

Highlighting the increasing reach of social media and live-streaming of court proceedings, the bench stressed that judges and lawyers must be particularly cautious of their public comments. The court reiterated that justice must not only be delivered but also be perceived as impartial and fair by every segment of society.

(With inputs from agencies.)