Karnataka High Court Denies Anticipatory Bail to BJP MLA
The Karnataka High Court rejected BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj's anticipatory bail plea related to the murder of Biklu Shivu. Accused as the fifth in the case, Basavaraj must approach the trial court, lacking interim protection. KOCA provisions won't apply, but arrest remains possible.
The Karnataka High Court has denied the anticipatory bail plea of BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj, linked to the murder of Shivaprakash, also known as Biklu Shivu, who was killed in Bharathi Nagar in July.
Justice Sunil Dutt Yadav instructed Basavaraj to seek recourse at the trial court and denied any interim protection against arrest, facilitating the police in their investigation.
In a notable point, the court clarified that the Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act would not be applicable in this case, offering limited relief to Basavaraj.
