Left Menu

Karnataka High Court Denies Anticipatory Bail to BJP MLA

The Karnataka High Court rejected BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj's anticipatory bail plea related to the murder of Biklu Shivu. Accused as the fifth in the case, Basavaraj must approach the trial court, lacking interim protection. KOCA provisions won't apply, but arrest remains possible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-12-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 17:21 IST
Karnataka High Court Denies Anticipatory Bail to BJP MLA
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court has denied the anticipatory bail plea of BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj, linked to the murder of Shivaprakash, also known as Biklu Shivu, who was killed in Bharathi Nagar in July.

Justice Sunil Dutt Yadav instructed Basavaraj to seek recourse at the trial court and denied any interim protection against arrest, facilitating the police in their investigation.

In a notable point, the court clarified that the Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act would not be applicable in this case, offering limited relief to Basavaraj.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025