Karnataka High Court Denies Anticipatory Bail to BJP MLA

The Karnataka High Court has denied the anticipatory bail plea of BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj, linked to the murder of Shivaprakash, also known as Biklu Shivu, who was killed in Bharathi Nagar in July.

Justice Sunil Dutt Yadav instructed Basavaraj to seek recourse at the trial court and denied any interim protection against arrest, facilitating the police in their investigation.

In a notable point, the court clarified that the Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act would not be applicable in this case, offering limited relief to Basavaraj.

(With inputs from agencies.)