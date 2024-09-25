Left Menu

Parliament's Waqf Bill Committee Set for Timely Report Submission: Rijiju

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju is confident that the Parliament's joint committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill will submit its report on time, amidst extensive consultations unprecedented in Indian parliamentary history. The committee, chaired by Jagdambika Pal, has received over 1.25 crore feedback submissions and aims to finalize its report before the Winter Session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2024 14:22 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 14:22 IST
Parliament's Waqf Bill Committee Set for Timely Report Submission: Rijiju
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has expressed confidence that the Parliament's joint committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill will submit its report on time. He noted that the consultation process is the most extensive in the history of Indian parliamentary democracy.

Rijiju stated that the committee would fulfill its mandate of submitting its report before the last day of the first week of Parliament's Winter Session. Despite the dates for the Winter Session not being announced yet, Rijiju believes that the committee's progress is positive.

The committee, chaired by senior BJP Lok Sabha member Jagdambika Pal, has received over 1.25 crore feedback submissions. Rijiju emphasized that such extensive consultations have never taken place before, highlighting the government's commitment to democratic processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024