Parliament's Waqf Bill Committee Set for Timely Report Submission: Rijiju
Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju is confident that the Parliament's joint committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill will submit its report on time, amidst extensive consultations unprecedented in Indian parliamentary history. The committee, chaired by Jagdambika Pal, has received over 1.25 crore feedback submissions and aims to finalize its report before the Winter Session.
- Country:
- India
Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has expressed confidence that the Parliament's joint committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill will submit its report on time. He noted that the consultation process is the most extensive in the history of Indian parliamentary democracy.
Rijiju stated that the committee would fulfill its mandate of submitting its report before the last day of the first week of Parliament's Winter Session. Despite the dates for the Winter Session not being announced yet, Rijiju believes that the committee's progress is positive.
The committee, chaired by senior BJP Lok Sabha member Jagdambika Pal, has received over 1.25 crore feedback submissions. Rijiju emphasized that such extensive consultations have never taken place before, highlighting the government's commitment to democratic processes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Arvind Kejriwal holds one on one talks with AAP leaders in PAC meeting for feedback on name of Delhi's new CM: Saurabh Bharadwaj.
ATP and WTA Tours Trial Relaxed Fan Movement: Positive Feedback Received
Unprecedented Feedback on Waqf Bill Raises Security Concerns
BJP MP Dubey Raises Alarm Over Waqf Bill Feedback, Calls for Probe