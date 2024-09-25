Parliament's Waqf Bill Committee Set for Timely Report Submission: Rijiju

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has expressed confidence that the Parliament's joint committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill will submit its report on time. He noted that the consultation process is the most extensive in the history of Indian parliamentary democracy.

Rijiju stated that the committee would fulfill its mandate of submitting its report before the last day of the first week of Parliament's Winter Session. Despite the dates for the Winter Session not being announced yet, Rijiju believes that the committee's progress is positive.

The committee, chaired by senior BJP Lok Sabha member Jagdambika Pal, has received over 1.25 crore feedback submissions. Rijiju emphasized that such extensive consultations have never taken place before, highlighting the government's commitment to democratic processes.

