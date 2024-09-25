Manipur Congress MLA Questions Security Amid Kuki Militants' Influx

Manipur Congress MLA Th Lokeshwar raised alarms on Wednesday over security advisor Kuldiep Singh's recent assertion that 900 Kuki militants have infiltrated the state, stoking panic in the rural outskirts of Imphal valley.

Lokeshwar demanded comprehensive clarity on Singh's claim and inquired about the measures being implemented to counter the potential threat. During a visit to Khundrakpam constituency, he emphasized the need for precise information and actions to prevent villagers from living in fear. He called on the government to shoulder the responsibility of protecting its citizens.

Singh had earlier stated that security forces are on high alert following intelligence reports of militants targeting peripheral villages, with potential attacks around September 28. High vigilance has been established in hill districts including Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, Ukhrul, Kamjong, and Pherzawl, and proactive measures are being coordinated amongst security agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)