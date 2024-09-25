Left Menu

Telangana CM Pushes for BC Census

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urged the state Backward Classes Commission to initiate steps for conducting a BC census. Reddy met with the Commission's Chairperson G Niranjan and suggested studying modalities from other states. He assured government support for the early completion of the census.

In a move to enhance data on backward classes, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy called on the state Backward Classes Commission on Wednesday to begin taking steps towards conducting a BC census. Reddy emphasized the need for timely action.

During a meeting with Commission Chairperson G Niranjan and its members, Reddy suggested that studying the methodologies used in other states could provide valuable insights if required.

The Chief Minister committed to ensuring government cooperation to facilitate the process and ensure the swift completion of the much-anticipated BC census, aligning with a key electoral promise of the ruling Congress party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

