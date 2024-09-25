Telangana CM Pushes for BC Census
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urged the state Backward Classes Commission to initiate steps for conducting a BC census. Reddy met with the Commission's Chairperson G Niranjan and suggested studying modalities from other states. He assured government support for the early completion of the census.
- Country:
- India
In a move to enhance data on backward classes, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy called on the state Backward Classes Commission on Wednesday to begin taking steps towards conducting a BC census. Reddy emphasized the need for timely action.
During a meeting with Commission Chairperson G Niranjan and its members, Reddy suggested that studying the methodologies used in other states could provide valuable insights if required.
The Chief Minister committed to ensuring government cooperation to facilitate the process and ensure the swift completion of the much-anticipated BC census, aligning with a key electoral promise of the ruling Congress party.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Manipur Crisis: Congress MP Bimol Akoijam Urges Amit Shah for Immediate Action
Congress Leader Alleges Land Allotment Bypass in Navi Mumbai
Congress Leaders Warn Against Damaging Statements Amid CM Speculation in Karnataka
Mayawati Accuses Rahul Gandhi and Congress of Misleading on Reservation Issues
By speaking about abolishing quota, Rahul Gandhi once again brought Congress' anti-reservation face to the forefront: Amit Shah.