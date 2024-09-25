Telangana CM Pushes for BC Census

In a move to enhance data on backward classes, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy called on the state Backward Classes Commission on Wednesday to begin taking steps towards conducting a BC census. Reddy emphasized the need for timely action.

During a meeting with Commission Chairperson G Niranjan and its members, Reddy suggested that studying the methodologies used in other states could provide valuable insights if required.

The Chief Minister committed to ensuring government cooperation to facilitate the process and ensure the swift completion of the much-anticipated BC census, aligning with a key electoral promise of the ruling Congress party.

