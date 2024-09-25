Left Menu

Tragic Family Incident: Civil Contractor Takes Own Life After Killing Wife and Son in Gwalior

In a tragic incident in Gwalior, a 45-year-old civil contractor, Narendra Singh Chouhan, allegedly shot himself after killing his wife and teenage son. A suicide note found at the scene blames Chouhan's brother-in-law, who had recently lodged a complaint against him, for the deaths. Investigations are ongoing.

Updated: 25-09-2024 22:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a devastating family tragedy, a 45-year-old civil contractor named Narendra Singh Chouhan reportedly took his own life after fatally shooting his wife and teenage son in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

According to City Superintendent of Police Ayush Gupta, Chouhan, a resident of 12 Bigha Colony, had a note found in his wife's hand, indicating her brother's responsibility for the deaths. The bodies of Chouhan, his wife Seema (42), and their son Aditya (18) were discovered on the first floor of their residence.

Initial investigations suggest that Chouhan first killed his wife and son before committing suicide, with a rifle found at the scene. Chouhan worked with his brother-in-law for the local municipal corporation, and a recent complaint lodged against him by the brother-in-law had reportedly caused him considerable distress. A detailed investigation is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

