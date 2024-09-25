Haryana Polling Stations to Promote Gender Equality, Managed by Women and PwD Employees
In Haryana, at least one polling station in each assembly segment will be managed entirely by women and persons with disabilities during the October 5 polls. Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal announced these measures to promote gender equality. Model polling stations and voter assistance booths will also feature prominently.
In a bid to promote gender equality, at least one polling station in each assembly segment in Haryana, scheduled to vote on October 5, will be managed entirely by women and persons with disabilities.
The initiative, confirmed by Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal, ensures that both election workers and security personnel at these polling stations will be women.
Additionally, each assembly constituency will feature a model polling station showcasing local materials and art forms. Voter assistance booths will also be set up to aid voters in locating their polling booth numbers and serial numbers on the electoral roll.
