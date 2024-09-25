Left Menu

Haryana Polling Stations to Promote Gender Equality, Managed by Women and PwD Employees

In Haryana, at least one polling station in each assembly segment will be managed entirely by women and persons with disabilities during the October 5 polls. Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal announced these measures to promote gender equality. Model polling stations and voter assistance booths will also feature prominently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandauli | Updated: 25-09-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 22:40 IST
Haryana Polling Stations to Promote Gender Equality, Managed by Women and PwD Employees
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to promote gender equality, at least one polling station in each assembly segment in Haryana, scheduled to vote on October 5, will be managed entirely by women and persons with disabilities.

The initiative, confirmed by Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal, ensures that both election workers and security personnel at these polling stations will be women.

Additionally, each assembly constituency will feature a model polling station showcasing local materials and art forms. Voter assistance booths will also be set up to aid voters in locating their polling booth numbers and serial numbers on the electoral roll.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024